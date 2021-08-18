Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition

AP National

By JIM MORRIS

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — .A Canadian judge has reserved her decision on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says that on Oct. 21, she will likely when she will rule on extradition of the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder. Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face fraud charges. A Justice Department lawyer argued Wednesday there is evidence she’d been dishonest in dealing with the HSBC bank.