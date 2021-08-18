Hurricane Grace soaks Mexico’s Caribbean coast

AP National

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace is pelting Mexico’s Caribbean coast with heavy rain and strong winds, threatening to keep tourists off the white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. The Category 1 storm has already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico’s tourism industry. Quintana Roo state opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm. Popular cruise ship destination Cozumel and hip Tulum were in the storm’s path. Grace was expected to weaken slightly then regain hurricane strength before making a second landfall in Mexico later.