Man dies in Ibiza when ferry crashes into boat at night

AP National

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say that one man was killed and another injured when a ferry smashed into a small boat entering the port of the island of Ibiza at night. Spain’s Civil Guard said the man who perished was decapitated in the crash that occurred late Tuesday. The survivor was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The police were informed of the crash by a bystander who heard the impact. The ferry was not damaged.