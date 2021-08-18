Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

AP National

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles as hot, dry and windy conditions persist. Crews have been fighting the fire from the air and on the ground since it was spotted Sunday afternoon near Greenwood Lake. The fire covered a little over 3 square miles Tuesday morning. The fire led authorities to evacuate around 75 homes Monday near McDougal Lake. Some small portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area have been closed as a precaution. Among the evacuees are 100 sled dogs from White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures near Isabella.