Hundreds gather for funeral of slain Chicago police officer

AP National

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of police officers from across Illinois and beyond have gathered for a funeral Mass to remember a Chicago police officer who was fatally shot earlier this month. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Mayor Richard M. Daley are also attending Thursday’s funeral to honor Officer Ella French. She was killed Aug. 7 when a passenger in a vehicle opened fire during a routine traffic stop. Another officer was critically injured. Two men suspected in the shooting have been arrested. French, who was 29, was the first female department member to be killed in the line of duty since 1988.