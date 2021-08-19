Top German court rejects appeals in neo-Nazi killings case

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has rejected the appeals of three people who were convicted in one of the country’s most high-profile murder trials involving a far-right group. The decision announced Thursday by the Federal Court of Justice confirms the life sentence given three years ago to Beate Zschaepe, the only known survivor of the National Socialist Underground. A Munich regional court found her guilty in 2018 of 10 counts of murder for her role in the racist killing of nine men and a police officer. Her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011. The high court this week also upheld the convictions of two men who had helped the group.