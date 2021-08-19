Top UAE security chief visits Turkey after years of tension

AP National

By SUZAN FRASER and AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan has hosted a top security official from the United Arab Emirates and said the Gulf state was looking at investing in Turkey. The trip by UAE national security advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday appears to be the highest-level public visit by an Emirati official to Turkey in years. The two countries have seen their ties affected by regional tensions, including the conflict in Libya and a dispute over an embargo on Qatar. Sheikh Tahnoun’s meeting with Erdogan could signal the start of a thaw. It also reflects political recalibrations by the UAE and Turkey.