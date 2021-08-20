Greek wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters battling flames

AP National

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major wildfire that has decimated a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appears somewhat abated, although hundreds of firefighters are still working to fully contain the blaze. The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. On Friday morning, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, four water-dropping planes and four helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said. Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched.