Hong Kong quarantine exemption for Nicole Kidman draws flak

AP National

By MATTHEW CHENG and JANICE LO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus. Kidman, who reportedly flew to Hong Kong last week from coronavirus-hit Sydney, was exempted from a weeklong quarantine and was spotted in the city this week filming a new Amazon Prime Video series titled Expats, according to local media reports. The government said in a statement that it granted the exemption “for the purpose of performing designated professional work.” Some lawmakers say Kidman’s exemption sets an unfair precedent.