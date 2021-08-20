Hurricane Grace closes on Mexico’s Gulf coast as Cat 3 storm

AP National

By FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace is closing in on Mexico’s Gulf as a major Category 3 storm, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it heads for its second landfall in the country in two days. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip. But it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it moved toward the country’s mainland. Grace had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) late Friday and forecasters say it could gain a bit more strength before making landfall. Grace is expected to quickly lose strength Saturday as it swirls inland over a mountain range carrying its heavy rains toward the heart of the country, including the Mexico City region.