Iowa man charged in Capitol riot may be returned to jail

AP National

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says an Iowa man seen in a videotaped confrontation with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection should be returned to jail until trial because he violated terms of his release by watching anti-government internet videos about the Jan. 6 attack. Douglas Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail while awaiting trial. At the time, Jensen told a judge that he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories and had since experienced a “wake-up call.” A court filing Thursday says that 30 days later, on Aug. 13, a pretrial services officer found Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to the news on a website that features anti-vaccine and anti-government content.