Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption call

AP National

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders to focus on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an article published in three European newspapers on Friday, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item. He said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. Navalny was arrested in January upon returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials reject the accusation.