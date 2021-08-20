Texas GOP voting bill on fast track after standstill ends

AP National

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The abrupt end of Texas Democrats’ 38-day walkout has put Republicans on a fast track to pass an election overhaul. It is also causing rifts among some Democrats who said Friday they felt “betrayed” by colleagues who returned to the state Capitol. exas is the last big GOP-controlled state that has not passed more restrictive voting laws driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But it is now likely only a matter of weeks after three Democratic lawmakers ended their holdout this week to restore a quorum in the state House of Representatives. Republicans are now working fast to advance a sweeping bill to the House floor as early as Monday.