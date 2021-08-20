US envoy arrives in Seoul amid N Korean anger over drills

AP National

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea Saturday for discussions over stalemated nuclear diplomacy with the North. Sung Kim’s visit comes amid fresh tensions over ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which the North has described as an invasion rehearsal and threatened unspecified countermeasures that would leave the allies facing a “security crisis.” Kim will meet his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Monday and also plans to hold separate talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who also arrived in Seoul on Saturday.