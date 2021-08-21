Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

AP National

By NICK PERRY, MARI YAMAGUCHI and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape — but now are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. The difference in emphasis on lockdowns and vaccines could have far-reaching consequences for the economies of those nations and the health of their citizens.