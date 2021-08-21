Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules

AP National

By GILLIAN FLACCUS, JANIE HAR and SARA CLINE

Associated Press

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) — Across the U.S., some public officials and other community leaders are trying to help people come up with ways to get exempted from having to wear masks or get vaccinated against COVID-19. They’re offering exemption letters and other strategies for skirting such requirements. An Oregon school superintendent, for example, is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. Some experts and political leaders say these attempted workarounds are dishonest and irresponsible and could undermine efforts to beat back the highly contagious delta variant.