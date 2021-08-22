A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

AP National

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Four new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn’t enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy,” which topped the charts for the second weekend running. According to studio estimates Sunday, “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” a Paramount release targeted at very young kids that’s also streaming on Paramount+, earned $13 million in ticket sales. First place, however, went to “Free Guy,” a 20th Century and Disney release that’s playing exclusively in theaters. It added $18.8 million, bringing its global total to $112 million.