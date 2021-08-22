‘Imbecilic’: Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal

AP National

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The former British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago says the U.S. decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.” Tony Blair said the sudden pullout put at risk everything Western forces achieved in Afghanistan, including advances in living standards and the education of girls. In an essay posted on his website late Saturday, Blair accused U.S. President Joe Biden of being “in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars.’” During his decade as prime minister, Blair also backed the U.S.-led war in Iraq. His reputation in the U.K. took a dive once no weapons of mass destruction were found there.