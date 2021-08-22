Pacquiao ponders ring retirement, political plans after loss

AP National

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao sounded like a fighter on his way out and a politician on his way up. He might have concealed his battered face behind big sunglasses, but Pacquiao didn’t hide behind excuses or denial after a discouraging unanimous-decision loss to Yordenis Ugás. The 42-year-old Pacquiao says his legs cramped throughout the fight, depriving him of the mobility that has always made his power so dangerous. The eight-division world champion still acknowledged the larger fact that was obvious to even his most devoted fans on the Vegas Strip: He deserved this loss to Ugás, who probably wouldn’t have been much trouble for Pacman in his prime.