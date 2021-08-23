German train drivers on second two-day strike this month

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Many train drivers with Germany’s national railway have walked off the job as their union embarks on its second two-day strike this month in a bitter dispute with the company. The GDL union called on passenger train drivers to strike from 2 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Freight train drivers already started their strike on Saturday afternoon. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn planned to run about one-quarter of long-distance trains. About 40% of regional and local services were expected to go ahead.