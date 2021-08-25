FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

AP National

By JONATHAN MATISSE and TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-devastated areas of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless. Saturday morning’s flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage. The state received approval from President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration on Tuesday. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee were jointly touring the area on Wednesday.