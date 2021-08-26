Police: Suspects arrested in Illinois courthouse shooting

AP National

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say several suspects are in custody after a shooting at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the courthouse and county jail. Downey has provided no other details. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater says several people are in custody. David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, says there is no longer any danger to the public. Guzman says he has no information on casualties, but a photo carried by the Daily Journal of Kankakee shows a body being loaded into an ambulance.