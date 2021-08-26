South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

AP National

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered no jail time for South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in a crash that killed a pedestrian last year, instead fining him $500 on each of two misdemeanor counts. Circuit Judge John Brown also ordered Ravnsborg to pay assorted court costs after the Republican entered no-contest pleas Thursday in the crash that killed Joseph Boever last September. Boever’s family members complained bitterly before Ravnsborg was sentenced that the law didn’t provide stiff enough punishment for the attorney general, whom they accused of arrogance ever since the crash that killed Boever. Ravnsborg didn’t attend the hearing, though he wasn’t required to do so.