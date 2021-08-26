Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids

AP National

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

Kentucky and Texas have joined a growing list of states that have surpassed their record for hospitalized coronavirus patients. The two states on Wednesday reported the most COVID-19 patients in their hospitals since the pandemic began. At least six other states have already surpassed their records amid a national surge in the virus. The latest spike is fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus among those who are unvaccinated. In areas with low vaccination rates, doctors have pleaded with their communities to get inoculated to spare overburdened hospitals. They have also sounded the alarm about the growing toll of the delta strain on children and young adults.