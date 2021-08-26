WWII pilot’s remains found in Europe, to be buried in Maine

AP National

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense says the remains of a World War II pilot whose body was lost in Europe’s Adriatic Sea have been recovered and will be buried in his home state of Maine. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau was accounted for in April and that his remains will be buried in his hometown of Millinocket on Oct. 9. Vienneau was 25 when died in fall 1944. A bomber on which he served as co-pilot came under fire over present-day Slovenia and had to be ditched.