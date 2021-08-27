Arizona nurse shares highs, lows of 18-months COVID-19 fight

AP National

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona nurse who has spent the past 18 months caring for COVID-19 patients is sharing her perspective as a third surge of cases hits the state and it crosses the 1 million case mark. Caroline Maloney works in the intensive care unit at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. She says she was struck when her unit was again sealed off because it was filling up with coronavirus cases. Maloney has worked through two big surges since the virus came to Arizona last year and has lost count of the patients she has lost to the disease. As the delta variant mainly hits unvaccinated people, she says a colleague noted they are younger, sicker and “dying faster.”