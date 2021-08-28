Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

AP National

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

NBC’s Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing their road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on NBC for the first time. Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will air on the main NBC network and is part of 1,200 hours of programming airing across NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and digital properties. The Paralympics began in Tokyo on Aug. 24 and continue through Sept. 5. NBC will have three weekend docu-follow series episodes, which will show the stories and performances of athletes competing in Tokyo.