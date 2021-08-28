Scenes from Week 2 of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial

AP National

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The second week of the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial in New York City proved to be an exercise by the government in trying to paint the “I Believe I Can Fly” R&B star as a man-child control freak. They also sought to portray him as a compulsive sex offender exploiting vulnerable victims all less than half his age whom he ordered to call him “Daddy.” Defense attorneys for the entertainer born Robert Sylvester Kelly countered by seeking to portray the accusers as lying opportunists trying to leverage Kelly’s fame to their own advantage.