Afghans arrive for Paralympics; to be mostly out of sight

AP National

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli have arrived in Tokyo, via what’s been described as a harrowing journey from Kabul to Paris, to compete in the Paralympics. But for now, they are sequestered in the Paralympics Village alongside Tokyo Bay. Officials say they will not be available for interviews during their stay — before or after they compete. And where they go after the Games close on Sept. 5 is unclear. The International Paralympic Committee says they entered Tokyo from Paris after having passed all the required COVID-19 tests to enter Japan. International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence says they need a few days to get their bearing and need some privacy.