As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

AP National

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn’t get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the U.S. will continue to try to get Americans and Afghans out of the country. He also says the U.S. will work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either over land or by charter flight once the Kabul airport reopens. The Pentagon announced the completion of the U.S. military pullout Monday.