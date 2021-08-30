Democrats set to OK new legislative maps over criticism

AP National

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats are expected to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power. Tuesday’s vote is a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and a Latino civil rights organization. By making adjustments and calling another vote Democrats continue to control map-making rather than risk having a judge throw out the maps or allow a bipartisan commission to take over the job — a process that could end with Republicans having the final say.