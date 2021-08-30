EU mission helps Kosovo with database on war crimes

AP National

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s mission in Kosovo said Monday it has assisted the country’s police in developing a database to help investigate war crimes. The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo reconfigured its mandate in 2018 and handed over all its files, including around 400 war crime cases, to the government. A statement Monday said the tool enables investigators to organize vast amounts of data, investigate complex and interconnected war crimes cases and successfully prepare them for prosecution. More than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians were killed and more than 1,600 are still missing from the 1998-1999 war.