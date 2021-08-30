Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 12:06 PM

In twist at NYC trial, man says R. Kelly sexually abused him

KIFI

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After several days of testimony from women claiming they were sexually abused by R&B star R. Kelly, a man has testified that Kelly exploited him in the same way. The witness took the stand at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial in New York City on Monday. He claimed the R&B star gave him oral sex after asking what he was willing to do to get help with his own music career. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content