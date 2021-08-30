New threat emerges as crews fight Minnesota wildfire: bears

AP National

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota are warning about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Superior National Forest officials say donations have far out-stripped their need and ability to store what they received. Donations now must be stored in the open, They’ve had two instances of bear damage already. Crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella. The area received a much-needed 1.5 to 2 inches of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.