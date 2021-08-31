South Dakota AG got speeding ticket days before crash trial

AP National

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general was ticketed for going 57 in a 35 mph zone just days before he faced trial on traffic charges in a fatal car crash last year. Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, received a ticket late Sunday in Hughes County, where he lives. He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and fined $177.50. He hasn’t paid the fine or admitted guilt. Dakota News Now first reported the ticket. On Thursday, the Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of 2nd-degree misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed a man walking on a rural highway.