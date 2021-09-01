India locks down Kashmir after top separatist leader’s death

AP National

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities are restricting public movement and cut communications in disputed Kashmir after the death of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani. Armed police and soldiers patrolled tense, barricaded streets while most Kashmiris remained locked inside their homes. The crackdown and near-blackout of communications are tactics India has commonly used to ward off mass protests. Geelani died late Wednesday at age 92. His son said authorities quietly buried his father without family present. Geelani spearheaded Kashmir’s movement for the right to self-determination and wanted the disputed Kashmir region to be merged with Pakistan. India’s archrival was observing a day of mourning and condemned the non-public burial.