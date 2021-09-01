1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

AP National

By TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say one student has been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting occurred Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured. The department said it was investigating what happened and “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately. Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.