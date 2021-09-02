California families relay harrowing escape from Afghanistan

AP National

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Several families who live in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon describe their harrowing escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. The families spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since they returned. The parents described running with their kids as gunfire whizzed overhead. One father said he was beaten by the Taliban. Eight families from El Cajon were trapped after visiting relatives over the summer. All but one family got out with help from Republican Rep. Darrell Issa and school officials. Issa said he held the news conference with the families to draw attention to those who are still stuck in Afghanistan.