Deadly 1921 coal miner revolt in West Virginia remembered

AP National

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fed up with poor wages, work and living conditions, thousands of coal miners a century ago marched in an effort to unionize in southern West Virginia. The result was in a deadly clash and the largest U.S. armed uprising since the Civil War. Some relatives of those involved will join others in retracing the steps that culminated in the 12-day Battle of Blair Mountain. At least 16 men died before the miners surrendered to federal troops in early September 1921. Multiple events are planned as part of the Labor Day weekend remembrance of the battle. One highlight is the three-day march starting Friday.