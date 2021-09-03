British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

AP National

BANGKOK (AP) — A 72-year-old British man has been found safe three days after disappearing in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike. A member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him said a hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out. Weller told rescuers that he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but had sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw. He looked tired and had multiple small cuts on his legs, but otherwise appeared healthy in video showing him being led out of the jungle.