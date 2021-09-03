Guatemala court ruling could keep corrupt officials free

AP National

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top court has issued a ruling that would could keep at least some corrupt public officials, including judges, out of prison. The Constitutional Court’s action on Thursday overturned a law that had barred those sentenced for corruption to terms of five years or less from paying a fine instead of serving time behind bars. It applies to convictions for crimes by public servants and those in the courts involving charges including fraud, bribery, passive embezzlement, abuse of authority and influence trafficking. One of the court’s justices is among those who could benefit, The country’s efforts against corruption have come under wide criticism at home and abroad in recent months.