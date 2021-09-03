South Dakota Gov. Noem runs $9,000 bill for custom desk

AP National

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s order for a customized, personal desk from a state prison work program will cost nearly $9,000 after modifications such as brass embossing, a gun drawer with leather inserts and a footrest. The governor’s spokesman Ian Fury says that taxpayers won’t be saddled with the bill because it’s a personal order for Noem and that the initial bid for the Black Walnut executive desk ranged from $5,000 to $6,000. Dakota News Now, citing unnamed corrections officers, reported that the bill had run to $9,000 after the modifications.