After escape, Afghan director mourns her ‘lost country’

AP National

By ANGELA CHARLTON and ALEX TURNBULL

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat watched with fascination as Taliban fighters took over her city, and terrified crowds animated the streets. But as an Afghan woman, she knew: It was time to flee. After her family’s harrowing escape from Kabul Airport, Sadat is now warning world governments not to recognize the Taliban government. She feels Western countries aren’t doing enough to defend democracy and human rights in Afghanistan. She is now in temporary shelter in France and joined a demonstration Sunday demanding more support for fleeing Afghans. Despite her exile, she thinks making films is more important than ever.