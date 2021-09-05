Apple Daily parent company board resigns, plans to liquidate

AP National

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The parent company of a defunct pro-democracy paper in Hong Kong, Apple Daily, is liquidating its assets and the board is stepping down. Next Digital, a publicly traded company, said in an announcement that all members of its board would resign, and that they hoped to liquidate their assets in an effort to pay staff. The company’s shares had been stopped from trading since June and its bank accounts had been frozen. Its most well-known product, the Apple Daily, was forced to shut down that month by authorities after five of its editors and executives were arrested.