Pope asks for prayers for pilgrimage to ‘heart of Europe’

AP National

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he’ll be traveling to the “heart of Europe” when he makes a pilgrimage to Hungary and Slovakia later this month. Francis reminded pilgrims, tourists and Romans in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that he’ll be traveling to Hungary on Sept. 12 and then going on to Slovakia. He will return to the Vatican on Sept. 15. It will be the pontiff’s first voyage since recovering from intestinal surgery in early July, and his public appearances will be a test of the 84-year-old pope’s stamina. Francis asked the faithful to accompany him in prayer during the pilgrimage.