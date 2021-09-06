Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

AP National

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma will be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. She made the announcement on Sunday, which was International Day of the Indigenous Woman. The Columbus statue was a significant reference point on the 10-lane boulevard. That made it a favorite target of spray-paint-wielding protesters denouncing the European conquest of Mexico’s Indigenous civilizations. It was removed last year for restoration. It will be moved to a small park on the west side of the city.