Jordanian soldier from 1967 war laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jordanian soldier killed in the 1967 Middle East war has been laid to rest in a military funeral in east Jerusalem. The extraordinary scene on Monday pointed to improved ties between Israel and Jordan after years of tensions. The soldier’s remains were discovered last month during construction work at Ammunition Hill, the site of a famous battle between Israeli and Jordanian forces. Funeral prayers were held at the Al-Aqsa mosque and a Jordanian honor guard in uniform, with red-checkered headscarves wrapped around their faces, carried the casket to a nearby Islamic cemetery. Jordanian military officers and government officials, as well as Palestinian representatives, attended the funeral.