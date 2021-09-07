White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan

AP National

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is refocusing on his $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda. The administration in a new memo to Capitol Hill says there is no time to waste passing the package. The urgent appeal comes at a crucial time, with House and Senate lawmakers assembling the package by a Sept. 15 deadline. Biden is trying to refocus on his core campaign promises after a brutal summer that was punctuated by spiking COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The legislation aims to hike taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help pay for child care, health care and other domestic initiatives.