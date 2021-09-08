Trial set to begin for fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes

AP National

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes. The fallen tech star is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. If convicted by a jury in San Jose, California, she could be sentenced to 20 years in prison. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for an entrepreneur whose wealth once was pegged at $4.5 billion. That amount represented her 50% stake in Theranos, a Palo Alto, California, biotech startup she founded in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University at the age of 19.