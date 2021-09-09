Germany: Fraud trial of ex-VW boss delayed by health issues

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — A German court says former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn’s trial on fraud charges in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal has been delayed because of health problems. The Braunschweig state court said Thursday that it decided to separate Winterkorn’s case from that of four other defendants, who are set to go on trial Sept. 16 as planned. It said proceedings against the 74-year-old Winterkorn will have to follow “at a later date,” and it isn’t currently possible to give a reliable forecast for when he will be able to face trial.